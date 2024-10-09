Grok Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.29 Million (GROK)

Grok (GROK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, Grok has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Grok has a market capitalization of $30.70 million and $5.29 million worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grok token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grok Token Profile

Grok’s total supply is 6,596,446,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. Grok’s official Twitter account is @grokmemecoin. Grok’s official website is www.grokcoin.meme.

Grok Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,596,446,798.545914 with 6,320,722,798.545914 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.00483889 USD and is down -7.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $5,877,543.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

