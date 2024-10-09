dForce USD Price Tops $1.00 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $14.53 million and approximately $29,779.24 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00105238 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011404 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000122 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99539504 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,848.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

