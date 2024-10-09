Aion Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $846,890.11 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Aion has a market cap of $846,890.11 and approximately $22.97 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00070815 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00019569 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006989 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,908.95 or 0.39997028 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

