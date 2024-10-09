Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $18.76 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $18.76 million and $726,176.65 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

