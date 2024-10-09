HI (HI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.30 Million

HI (HI) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $300,444.72 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008350 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014424 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,363.90 or 1.00139535 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000989 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00045537 USD and is down -3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $243,578.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

