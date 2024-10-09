Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 90,379 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 914.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,379 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.2% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.

Shares of AVGO traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.88. 1,122,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,963,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.64 and a 200-day moving average of $149.81. The firm has a market cap of $818.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $81.83 and a one year high of $185.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,452 shares of company stock valued at $56,396,638 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

