Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,056.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $175.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.83 and a 1-year high of $185.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.32, for a total value of $3,446,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,497,131.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.32, for a total value of $3,446,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,497,131.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at $204,399,515.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,452 shares of company stock worth $56,396,638. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

