Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Stock Price Down 7.5% – Should You Sell?

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) was down 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 2,971 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 1,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Stock Down 7.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

