BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ) Trading 1.6% Higher – Here’s Why

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$140.94 and last traded at C$140.80. Approximately 39,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 41,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$138.54.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$135.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$133.27.

