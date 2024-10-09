Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Shares Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 122.40 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 123 ($1.61). Approximately 387,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,281,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.40 ($1.63).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 142 ($1.86) price objective on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Urban Logistics REIT Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Logistics REIT

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 122.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 119.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £580.54 million, a PE ratio of 2,460.00 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, insider Bruce Anderson bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £27,370 ($35,819.92). Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Logistics REIT

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

