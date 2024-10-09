TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Trading Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.41). Approximately 698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 107,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.42).

TPXimpact Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 39.65. The company has a market capitalization of £28.31 million, a PE ratio of -129.17 and a beta of 2.02.

Get TPXimpact alerts:

Insider Transactions at TPXimpact

In related news, insider Neal Narendra Gandhi sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total value of £504,000 ($659,599.53). In other news, insider Steve Winters acquired 48,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £20,038.34 ($26,224.76). Also, insider Neal Narendra Gandhi sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £504,000 ($659,599.53). Corporate insiders own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

TPXimpact Company Profile

TPXimpact Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Belgium, Germany, the United States, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Data and Insights, KITS, TPX Norway, Questers, and RedCortex.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPXimpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPXimpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.