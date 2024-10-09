Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. 1,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 27,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51.

Converge Technology Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

