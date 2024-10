Kingswood (LON:KWG) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.67 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.67 ($0.15). Approximately 16,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 40,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).

Kingswood Stock Down 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £80.08 million, a P/E ratio of -145.88 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Kingswood

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Planning, and US Operations. The company provides wealth planning, advice process, pensions and retirement planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, tax planning, succession planning, protection advisory, cash management, and foreign exchange services.

