CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Trading Down 10.3% – Should You Sell?

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report) fell 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.29 and last traded at $32.29. 1,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

CK Infrastructure Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09.

Get CK Infrastructure alerts:

CK Infrastructure Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.4117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

CK Infrastructure Company Profile

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CK Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.