Amplify Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) Shares Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Amplify Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.86 and last traded at $20.23. 12,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 17,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

Amplify Travel Tech ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Travel Tech ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplify Travel Tech ETF stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Amplify Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.16% of Amplify Travel Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Amplify Travel Tech ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (AWAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Travel Technology index. The fund tracks an index of global travel technology companies that are fundamentally screened and are weighted based on market cap and liquidity. AWAY was launched on Feb 12, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

