Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Shares Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.51. 2,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 6,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $105.48 million, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.09.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBKB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 139,200 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the period. 23.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, commercial and personal checking, individual retirement, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

