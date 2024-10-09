Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Shares Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.51. 2,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 6,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.
Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $105.48 million, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.09.
Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Rhinebeck Bancorp
Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, commercial and personal checking, individual retirement, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rhinebeck Bancorp
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.