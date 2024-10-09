Crescent Acquisition (OTCMKTS:CRSAU) Trading Down 10.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSAU – Get Free Report) fell 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.
Crescent Acquisition Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.15.
About Crescent Acquisition
Crescent Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp.
