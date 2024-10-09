JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.7% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $36,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Symmetry Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 48,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 25,594 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 170,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 87,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $210.90 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $225.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $605.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

