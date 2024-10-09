Gravity Price Tops $0.0333 on Top Exchanges (G)

Gravity (G) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. During the last week, Gravity has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity has a total market capitalization of $261.16 million and $9.42 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gravity Profile

Gravity launched on July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. The official message board for Gravity is www.gravity.xyz/blog. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain. The official website for Gravity is gravity.xyz.

Buying and Selling Gravity

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,232,700,004.57 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.03356986 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $9,985,426.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

