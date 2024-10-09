Quantum (QUA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $95.45

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $95.45 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008352 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014419 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,363.96 or 0.99988467 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001013 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007378 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $95.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

