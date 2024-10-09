Apollo Currency (APL) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $17.92 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00042186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00012882 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.