Moon Tropica (CAH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $24.07 Million

Moon Tropica (CAH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Moon Tropica has a total market capitalization of $24.07 million and approximately $155,367.26 worth of Moon Tropica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moon Tropica has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. One Moon Tropica token can now be bought for approximately $9.84 or 0.00015772 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Moon Tropica Profile

Moon Tropica’s genesis date was December 11th, 2022. Moon Tropica’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,446,502 tokens. Moon Tropica’s official Twitter account is @moontropica. The official website for Moon Tropica is moontropica.com. Moon Tropica’s official message board is blog.moontropica.com.

Moon Tropica Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Tropica (CAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Moon Tropica has a current supply of 3,500,000 with 2,236,269 in circulation. The last known price of Moon Tropica is 10.68565432 USD and is down -19.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $276,658.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moontropica.com.”

