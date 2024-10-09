PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Shares Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.64 and last traded at $56.62. Approximately 40,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 139,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.35.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

