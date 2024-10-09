Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.07 and last traded at C$5.07. Approximately 9,077 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 22,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.11.

Alvopetro Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$185.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.85.

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.60 million during the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 1.3498695 earnings per share for the current year.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

