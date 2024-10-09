NYM Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. One NYM token can now be purchased for about $0.0758 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NYM has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. NYM has a market cap of $60.74 million and $951,342.00 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NYM Profile

NYM launched on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 801,157,280 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 801,157,279.967814 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.07313914 USD and is up 3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $1,040,239.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

