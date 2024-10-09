Prom (PROM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $98.33 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $98.33 million and $2.74 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $5.39 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008352 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014419 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,363.96 or 0.99988467 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001013 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007378 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.42761118 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $1,851,742.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

