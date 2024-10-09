FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Trading Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $38.00. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.48.

FFW Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.82.

Get FFW alerts:

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter.

FFW Increases Dividend

About FFW

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from FFW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. FFW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

(Get Free Report)

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FFW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.