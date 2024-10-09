Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €16.72 ($18.37) and last traded at €16.72 ($18.37). Approximately 16,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.74 ($18.40).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

