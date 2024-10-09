Fei USD 24 Hour Volume Tops $214,477.84 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001555 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and $214,477.84 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008352 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014419 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,363.96 or 0.99988467 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001013 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007378 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 7,067,538 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,809,278 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 7,067,538.23270806 with 6,809,278.40350217 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97276635 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $213,756.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

