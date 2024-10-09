Ethereum Market Cap Hits $294.16 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $2,443.57 or 0.03917785 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $294.16 billion and $14.68 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000554 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00042186 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007915 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011425 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00012882 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006994 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002298 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.
Ethereum Coin Profile
Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,379,988 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
