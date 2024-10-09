Worldcoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $962.15 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for $1.87 or 0.00002997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Worldcoin has a market cap of $962.15 million and $206.06 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,795,463 tokens. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 511,639,504.1402255 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.97167561 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 343 active market(s) with $282,733,676.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

