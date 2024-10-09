FUNToken Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.55 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. FUNToken has a market cap of $36.72 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FUNToken

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,843,201,660 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

