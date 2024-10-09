Internet Computer 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $68.44 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $8.02 or 0.00012860 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.79 billion and $68.44 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00042269 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007878 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 524,205,008 coins and its circulating supply is 472,100,348 coins. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

