Mina Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $605.10 million and approximately $20.28 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mina has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.67 or 0.00254336 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,190,699,769 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,046,665 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,190,460,110.8400393 with 1,166,609,341.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.52993127 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $30,060,553.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

