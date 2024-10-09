SingularityNET Price Hits $0.63 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $765.33 million and approximately $34,668.14 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008364 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014400 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,358.53 or 0.99953175 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006986 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00053736 BTC.

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.64094299 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $268,752.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

