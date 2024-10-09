Vulcan Forged PYR Price Hits $2.61 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $2.61 or 0.00004178 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $73.24 million and $5.41 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,831,239.45528762 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.66643923 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $9,282,314.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

