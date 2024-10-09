Seiren Games Network Price Up 0% This Week (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. Seiren Games Network has a market capitalization of $291.90 million and $18,787.19 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Seiren Games Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Seiren Games Network

Seiren Games Network was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018\. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.

Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.

