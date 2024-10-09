Stride (STRD) Price Tops $0.80 on Top Exchanges

Stride (STRD) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Stride token can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001276 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stride has traded down 16% against the US dollar. Stride has a market cap of $69.91 million and approximately $74,238.25 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stride alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.67 or 0.00254336 BTC.

Stride Profile

Stride’s genesis date was September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. Stride’s official website is www.stride.zone. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. The official message board for Stride is stride.zone/blog.

Stride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 0.79882969 USD and is down -5.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $49,208.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.