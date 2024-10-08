Balancer Market Capitalization Hits $116.46 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $116.46 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can now be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 65,295,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,077,874 tokens. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

