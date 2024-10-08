crvUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. One crvUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. crvUSD has a total market cap of $61.93 million and $5.43 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, crvUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.88 or 0.00255206 BTC.

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 62,016,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,016,433 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. crvUSD’s official website is crvusd.curve.fi.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 62,066,452.47679382. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99917149 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $8,629,720.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

