pzETH (PZETH) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $48.44 Million

pzETH (PZETH) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. pzETH has a total market cap of $48.44 million and $17,981.81 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pzETH token can now be purchased for about $2,871.82 or 0.04590929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, pzETH has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

pzETH Token Profile

pzETH launched on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 43,231 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official website is www.renzoprotocol.com. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol.

Buying and Selling pzETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 43,192.39557095. The last known price of pzETH is 2,933.56073806 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pzETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pzETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

