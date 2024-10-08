Zebec Network (ZBCN) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Zebec Network has a total market capitalization of $65.26 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zebec Network has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zebec Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zebec Network

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,999,416,207 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,743,381,097 tokens. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq. The official website for Zebec Network is zebec.io.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,999,416,207.29042 with 62,743,381,096.77042 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00106134 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $7,065,894.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

