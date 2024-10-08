Orchid (OXT) Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last Week

Orchid (OXT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $74.90 million and approximately $10.72 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0764 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07413609 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $2,359,717.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

