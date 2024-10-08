Kava (KAVA) Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Kava has a market capitalization of $358.68 million and approximately $20.99 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00042346 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012862 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,731 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.