Algorand (ALGO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.02 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $26.89 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00042346 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012862 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,302,612,366 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

