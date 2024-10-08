Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

ATNM has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ATNM traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. 153,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.14. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.21.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 256,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 103,557 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

