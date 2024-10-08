Masco (NYSE:MAS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MAS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.42.

NYSE MAS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.21. 1,009,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,076. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. Masco has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $84.69.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masco will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,273.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Masco by 62.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 46.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

