PROS (NYSE:PRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRO. Bank of America cut their target price on PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PROS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

PROS Price Performance

PRO stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 277,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,606. The firm has a market cap of $844.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.37. PROS has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PROS will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 9.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of PROS by 10.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

