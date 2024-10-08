Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

POOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens dropped their price objective on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.44.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, hitting $364.94. 189,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,502. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. Pool has a one year low of $293.51 and a one year high of $422.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $356.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

