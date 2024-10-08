CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of CRA International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

NASDAQ CRAI traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.49. 33,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,737. CRA International has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $187.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.87 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 22.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,187,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,208,035.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total transaction of $155,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,804,161.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $1,695,720 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CRA International during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CRA International during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CRA International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CRA International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CRA International by 12.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

